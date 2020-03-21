× Wisconsin DHS: 281 positive for COVID-19, 4.9K+ tested

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Saturday, March 21, that 281 people in the state have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

To date, more than 4,900 people have been tested — 4,628 have tested negative and there have been four deaths as a result of the virus.

Of the four deaths, two have been in Milwaukee County, one was in Ozaukee County and one was in Fond du Lac County.

The most recent death was confirmed by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner on Saturday, March 21 as a 69-year-old man who had been hospitalized since March 14. The man was traveling in Milwaukee from another state, authorities said.

The previous three deaths included a 66-year-old Milwaukee County man, a man in his 90s from Ozaukee County and a man in his 50s from Fond du Lac County.

From Friday, March 20, the number of cases in Milwaukee County rose by more than 20 — from 95 to 126, according to state and local health officials.

Cases statewide have been confirmed in 29 counties, all of which had confirmed cases as of Friday, March 20. Milwaukee, Dane, Waukesha, Kenosha, Columbia and Brown Counties have been identified by state health officials as areas with community spread of the virus.

Together we can make a difference in the fight against COVID-19. The DHS also shared the following message regarding the pandemic on its website:

Stay home if you can and especially if you are sick. Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Practice social distancing. Please keep six feet between people and avoid direct physical contact.

Our updated restrictions on mass gatherings of ten or more people to are necessary to avoid the spread of COVID-19. And they are vital for keeping our health care workers safe.

While most of the cases of COVID-19 have been among people older than 50, younger people and particularly those who are 18 to 30 years old aren’t immune to COVID-19. Anyone can contract COVID-19, and it’s as important for young and healthy people practice social distancing.

We all need to work together to flatten the curve and protect the capacity of the health care system to serve those who will suffer with the most severe disease from COVID-19.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can: Text COVID19 to 211-211, Visit 211Wisconsin.org, or Call 211.

Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, please call your health care provider.