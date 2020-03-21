× Wisconsin state prisons to suspend admissions due to coronavirus concerns

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections said Saturday it is no longer accepting admissions to its state prisons and juvenile facilities in an effort to slow down spread of the coronavirus.

Corrections officials said they will allow some essential transfers and work with the counties on any potential tweaks to the order.

The announcement came after Milwaukee County authorities said a 69-year-old man who traveled to Wisconsin from out of state died Saturday from COVID-19, raising the total number of state deaths from the virus to four.

The man reported to Milwaukee County Hospital on March 14 complaining of shortness of breath, according to a release from the county medical examiner’s office. The man had chronic health issues, the office reported. It’s unclear why he came to Milwaukee.

No further information on the man was released.

The state Department of Health Services had reported 206 cases of COVID-19 as of Friday evening. More than 3,450 people have tested negative.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.