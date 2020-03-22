‘A special way to celebrate:’ Mequon neighbors hosted birthday parade for 7-year-old girl

MEQUON — More than 20 Mequon families came together on Sunday, March 22 for a special birthday parade for a 7-year-old girl.

Video of the parade was shared on YouTube by the father of 7-year-old Selia.

A neighbor told FOX6 News more than 20 families in Mequon’s Westchester Lakes neighborhood decorated their vehicles for the parade — singing “Happy Birthday” and beeping “the heck out of our horns for 7-year-old Selia!”

“This was such a special way to celebrate our friend’s daughter while social distancing, and while letting all of our kids know that, eventually, it’s all going to be OK!” said Heather, FOX6 viewer. “It made Selia smile like crazy, all the kids smile like crazy, and even more so, us adults, who are able to bring happiness to our village during this tough time.”

Happy birthday, Selia!