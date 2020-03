× Barn fire a ‘complete loss’ in Sheboygan County

TOWN OF RUSSELL — Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a barn fire at N9570 Turba Court in the Town of Russell around 2 a.m. Sunday, March 22.

The barn held a Jersey cow, a beef calf and wood-working equipment.

Officials say it’s a complete loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.