March 22
-
‘Heartbreaking:’ Wisconsin Humane Society rescues 95 cats from Racine County home
-
March 20
-
‘They need your help:’ COVID-19 limits staff, volunteers at Wisconsin Humane Society
-
Smoochies with Poochies: Valentine’s Day fundraiser held to benefit Wisconsin Humane Society
-
‘Unique fundraiser:’ Wisconsin Humane Society will draw your pet for a $15 donation
-
-
‘She’s so lively and spirited:’ WHS took extra steps to find 1 special dog a home
-
‘Cannot be house-cats:’ Homes sought for ‘working/barn cats’ after 158 felines seized in Racine Co.
-
Spring is arriving earlier across much of the US, but not so much in Wisconsin
-
‘Captured our hearts:’ Blind dog found scavenging in Milwaukee up for adoption in Oshkosh
-
Puppy recovering from 2 broken legs at Humane Society, donations being matched on Giving Tuesday
-
-
Dane County Humane Society employee ‘happy to use my crochet skills’ to give stray cat new ears
-
FOX6 to present Catholic Mass on-air twice on Sundays beginning March 22
-
The Greater Milwaukee International Car and Truck Show is back this weekend