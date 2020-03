× ‘Multiple people’ taken to the hospital following Kenosha house explosion, officials say

KENOSHA — Kenosha police say “multiple people” were taken to the hospital after a house exploded in the area of 78th Street and 30th Avenue overnight.

There is no word on their conditions.

This is still a very active scene as agencies investigate.

Officials are not releasing any more information at this time.

