Pizza Crafters brings creativity to the kitchen with ‘take, make & bake’ pies

MENOMONEE FALLS — Stacked chairs and an empty buffet bar marked a drastic change for the normally packed Pizza Crafters in Menomonee Falls.

“We are an all-you-can-eat pizza pasta and salad buffet, and I knew when things started to change, that I was probably one of the front line restaurant types that people would start to worry about,” said Tim Rohlfs, owner of Pizza Crafters.

Rohlfs said the restaurant was taking a big hit financially because of the coronavirus pandemic, so to help boost business, he changed his all-you-can-eat buffet model to carryout.

“They can also select curbside pick-up, so they don’t have to get out of their car,” Rohlfs said.

From pasta dishes to creamy mac and cheese, delectable meals are available with a quick call or online order. Thinking outside of the box, Rohlfs added a new item to the menu — take, make and bake pizzas.

“We know that everyone is home with their kids, and the kids are probably sick of doing puzzles, so they’ve done all the puzzles in the house,” he said. “We are trying to give them something creative to do that also is interactive.”

The kit includes a signature dough ball, pizza sauce, real mozzarella cheese, and you can add proteins to your order, with sausage or pepperoni. It’s packaged in a plain white box to encourage kids to design their own pizza box.

If you’re participating, share your designs with the hashtag #pctakemakeandbake.