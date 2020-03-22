‘To still bring us together:’ Plymouth church offers communion to go

PLYMOUTH — It wasn’t your typical drive-through Sunday, March 22 at Redeemer Lutheran Church on Eastern Avenue near Highland Avenue in Plymouth, where there was stop-and-go traffic for Holy Communion.

“Through their car window, I will hand them a baggie,” said Casey Sugden, pastor at Redeemer Lutheran.

The system was created by Sugden as the spread of the coronavirus put a halt on Sunday services.

“I figured since I had these, and this was something that was very important to people’s faith, that this would be a safe way to offer communion,” Sugden said.

Each bag was filled with communion for eight weeks, along with prayers, and resources for members of the church.

Sugden said it was important to offer this opportunity, with many relying on faith during this time of uncertainty.

“I look at this as an opportunity,” said Sugden. “The church is more than a building. The church is the people who gather in it.”

Several members of the church took advantage of the innovative drive-through.

“To still bring us together, but not necessarily within six feet of each other,” said Jill Aschenbach.

“It’ll keep people closer to God, and really feel better about themselves as we go through this,” said Mark Aschenbach.

Virtual services were being offered at several other churches in the Milwaukee area — the new normal, for now.

“This doesn’t have to be a time of less than,” said Sugden. “It can just be a time of different.”

Worshipers noted appreciation for these efforts allowing them to feel connected while also practicing social distancing.