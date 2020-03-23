LIVE: Wisconsin DHS, Gov. Evers provide update on the coronavirus pandemic
Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

1 dead, 5 injured in Dunn County house fire

Posted 2:13 pm, March 23, 2020, by

MENOMONIE, Wis. — One man is dead and five people, including four children, are injured after a house fire in Dunn County, authorities said.

The fire happened Sunday afternoon in Spring Brook Township. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said six people were in the house at the time. The man who died was unable to get out, while a woman and four children were taken to different hospitals where they are being treated for thermal injuries and lacerations.

Two other adults who live at the house were not home at the time the fire started.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.