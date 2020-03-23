× $5K reward: FBI seeks men wanted for armed robberies at Madison-area gas stations

MADISON — The FBI on Monday, March 23 offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two people responsible

for the multiple armed robberies that occurred between Nov. 28, 2019 and Jan. 7, 2020 at gas stations in the Madison area.

Officials said the two individuals were armed with semi-automatic handguns. In each of the below robberies, they approached the clerk, handed them a black bag, and demanded money. After the clerk complied with their demands, they left the businesses.

The crimes happened on the following dates, at the following locations:

BP Gas Station, 2932 Fish Hatchery Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin, Nov. 28, 2019

Capitol Petro Mart, 2770 S. Syene Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin, Dec. 21, 2019

Magnuson Grand Hotel, 3510 Millpond Road, Town of Blooming Grove, Dec. 27, 2019

7-Eleven Gas Station, 2216 University Avenue, Madison, Wisconsin, Jan. 7, 2020

Both men were described as between the ages of 18 and 25, standing approximately 5’10” to 6’ tall, and weighing between 150 to 180 pounds.

In all of the robberies one man wore all black clothing, white tennis shoes, white/gray nitrile coated gloves, and a half white and half black full face mask.

The other man wore all black clothing, black tennis shoes, blue/gray nitrile coated gloves, and a white or black balaclava style mask.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the FBI Milwaukee Field Office at 414-276-4684. You may also contact your local FBI office, the

nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

All tips can remain anonymous.