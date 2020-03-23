DHS: 400+ positive cases of COVID-19, over 6K tested negative

MILWAUKEE — The total positive cases of coronavirus rose above 400 on Monday, March 23 to 403 statewide with over 6,000 testing negative. Milwaukee County’s tracking map on Monday showed 202 confirmed cases, compared to 183 listed on Sunday.

DHS officials shared the following message regarding the pandemic on its website:

Stay home if you can and especially if you are sick. Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Practice social distancing. Please keep six feet between people and avoid direct physical contact.

Our updated restrictions on mass gatherings of ten or more people to are necessary to avoid the spread of COVID-19. And they are vital for keeping our health care workers safe.

While most of the cases of COVID-19 have been among people older than 50, younger people and particularly those who are 18 to 30 years old aren’t immune to COVID-19. Anyone can contract COVID-19, and it’s as important for young and healthy people practice social distancing.

We all need to work together to flatten the curve and protect the capacity of the health care system to serve those who will suffer with the most severe disease from COVID-19.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can: Text COVID19 to 211-211, Visit 211Wisconsin.org, or Call 211.

Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, please call your health care provider.