Dozens of masks stolen from West Virginia hospital amid coronavirus pandemic

Posted 3:20 pm, March 23, 2020
N95 face masks (Getty Images)

WHEELING, W.Va — A West Virginia hospital reported that 40 N95 face masks were stolen from their corporate health department.

Wheeling Hospital CEO Doug Harrison sent a letter Wednesday, March 18 to inform staff members of the theft.

Amid the rapid spread of COVID-19, there has been a shortage of face masks, including N95 masks, which experts say are the most effective for protecting against the coronavirus.

The theft of the two boxes of masks was turned over to the Wheeling Police Department. Police were working with the hospital’s security department to review security tapes.

Wheeling Hospital officials said if the perpetrator is caught, they will hold them accountable to the highest extent of the law.

