× Man charged, accused of coughing in Chicago officers’ faces, saying he had coronavirus

A 21-year-old man is facing charges after prosecutors said he said he was infected with coronavirus and coughing into Chicago police officers’ faces Sunday, March 22 in Rogers Park on the city’s north side.

Anthony Ponzi was charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and several misdemeanor charges, including battery DUI, and resisting arrest, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to a call of a crash about 8 a.m. in the 7400 block of North Wolcott Avenue, police said, adding that Ponzi was driving his gray Jeep the wrong way on Wolcott when he collided into another car, go out of his Jeep, and attacked the other driver.

When officers arrived, they saw Ponzi being aggressive, slurring his speech, swaying, and foaming at the mouth, police said. As the officers tried to speak with him, Ponzi coughed in the officers’ faces and told them he had COVID-19.

Ponzi was arrested and taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he told staff he didn’t have the virus, police said.

He was scheduled to appear in court Monday.