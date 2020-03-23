× Meghan McCain announces she’s pregnant with her first child

PHOENIX — Meghan McCain has announced that she is pregnant with her first child through Twitter Sunday afternoon.

“My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I’m pregnant,” McCain wrote. “Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and out families are excited to share the news with you all.”

Meghan suffered a miscarriage in the past, which she went public about back in 2019.

McCain announced that she would begin self-isolating for the safety of her and her baby – she plans to still appear on ABC’s “The View” via satellite.