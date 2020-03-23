× Milwaukee’s streetcar, The Hop, transitioning to temporary reduced schedule

MILWAUKEE — Officials with The Hop, Milwaukee streetcar, on Monday, March 23 announced the March 26 transition to a temporary reduced schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The streetcar will operate from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily starting March 26, with cars arriving every 20 minutes.

In a news release, officials noted, while it’s important that the streetcar continue to serve those who rely on the service to reach essential jobs or destinations, the current statewide efforts to eliminate non-essential travel and prevent the spread of the disease by keeping people at home have resulted in decreased ridership that no longer warrants a full schedule of operations.

Frequency of cleaning was enhanced, officials said in the release, with CDC-recommended cleaning agents and disinfectants employed, along with new policies to maintain cleanliness of the vehicles and stations.

Officials said they would continue to monitor the situation — and asked that Hop riders “join the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by being extra vigilant in exercising recommended hygiene practices, including regular and thorough hand washing, avoiding touching your eyes, nose or mouth, and covering coughs and sneezes with either a tissue or your elbow. On board the streetcar, passengers should leave additional space between themselves and others, and utilize the seats whenever possible as opposed to holding the poles or hand straps. Most importantly, if you are exhibiting any symptoms or feel ill, please stay at home.”