MPD: 20-year-old Milwaukee man shot, wounded near 74th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded in an incident near 74th and Capitol on Monday, March 23.

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened right around noon. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.