North Shore Health Department reports 16 COVID-19 cases; 4 have recovered

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the North Shore Health Department on Monday, March 23 announced a total of 16 positive cases of the novel coronavirus in the county, and said four people recovered.

Officials noted evidence of community spread in Milwaukee, Brown, Columbia, Dane, Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Walworth, and Waukesha counties. This means people have tested positive with no exposures to a known case — who have not traveled to a location where there is community transmission.

The most effective measure to prevent further spread is to stay home, especially if you are ill. If you think you may have been exposed, or are ill, and have an underlying health condition or need medical care, contact your health care provider.

Governor Tony Evers on Monday issued a “Safer at Home” order, closing all non-essential businesses throughout the state in an effort to minimize social contact and stop the spread of COVID-19.

“People across our state are still out and about unnecessarily…putting our friends, our neighbors, and our communities at risk,” Gov. Evers said. “Please #StayHome and help us save lives. We also need folks to limit their interactions to the same people, not different small groups. Shrinking your circle of interactions will help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”