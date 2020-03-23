Open Record Special Edition: We need to talk about testing

MILWAUKEE — Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.

In this special edition of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Amanda St. Hilaire and Bryan Polcyn talk about COVID-19 testing. In talking to people who have gone through testing, Amanda St. Hilaire realized something was missing. It seemed like getting the test was one thing — getting results was another. St. Hilaire and Polcyn dig into why that matters.