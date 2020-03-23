× Potawatomi postpones several shows at Northern Lights Theater to later date

MILWAUKEE – A number of changes have been made to the performance schedule at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino’s Northern Lights Theater in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Performances impacted, their original show date and future statuses include:

One Night of Queen, Wednesday, March 25 – rescheduled to March 24, 2021.

Ambrosia, Thursday, March 26 – rescheduled to April 22, 2021

Al McGuire by Dick Enberg, April 1-8 – canceled

Herman’s Hermits, April 9-10 – rescheduled to June 3-4, 2020

Australian Bee Gees, April14-20 – rescheduled to Aug. 31-Sept. 4, 2020

Gin Blossoms, Wednesday, April 22 – rescheduled to Oct. 18, 2020

Ides of March with Mindy Abair, Thursday, April 23 – rescheduled to Oct. 1, 2020

The Manhattans, Friday, April 24 – rescheduled to Sept. 24, 2020

Home Free, Friday, May 1 – rescheduled to Aug. 21, 2020

Nazareth, Thursday, May 7 – rescheduled date to be determined

Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, Tuesday, May 12 – rescheduled date to be determined

All Bonkerz comedy shows have been suspended through Saturday, April 25

Tickets purchased for postponed shows will be valid for the rescheduled dates.

Customers who purchased tickets at the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Box Office and prefer a refund should return their tickets in person or contact the Box Office by phone at (414) 847-7922 upon reopening of the property.

Tickets purchased through TICKETMASTER should contact the company’s online customer service (CLICK HERE for link) or by phone at (800) 653-8000.