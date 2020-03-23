Potawatomi postpones several shows at Northern Lights Theater to later date
MILWAUKEE – A number of changes have been made to the performance schedule at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino’s Northern Lights Theater in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Performances impacted, their original show date and future statuses include:
- One Night of Queen, Wednesday, March 25 – rescheduled to March 24, 2021.
- Ambrosia, Thursday, March 26 – rescheduled to April 22, 2021
- Al McGuire by Dick Enberg, April 1-8 – canceled
- Herman’s Hermits, April 9-10 – rescheduled to June 3-4, 2020
- Australian Bee Gees, April14-20 – rescheduled to Aug. 31-Sept. 4, 2020
- Gin Blossoms, Wednesday, April 22 – rescheduled to Oct. 18, 2020
- Ides of March with Mindy Abair, Thursday, April 23 – rescheduled to Oct. 1, 2020
- The Manhattans, Friday, April 24 – rescheduled to Sept. 24, 2020
- Home Free, Friday, May 1 – rescheduled to Aug. 21, 2020
- Nazareth, Thursday, May 7 – rescheduled date to be determined
- Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, Tuesday, May 12 – rescheduled date to be determined
- All Bonkerz comedy shows have been suspended through Saturday, April 25
Tickets purchased for postponed shows will be valid for the rescheduled dates.
Customers who purchased tickets at the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Box Office and prefer a refund should return their tickets in person or contact the Box Office by phone at (414) 847-7922 upon reopening of the property.
Tickets purchased through TICKETMASTER should contact the company’s online customer service (CLICK HERE for link) or by phone at (800) 653-8000.
