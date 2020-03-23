Sports Director Tim Van Vooren takes a quick look at local sports.

Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE – Local sports are on a break from the norm. But there is still plenty to share. Sports Director Tim Van Vooren takes a quick look at some of the sports news with local interest. Also, we know there are plenty of clever and creative “athletes” in the area.  FOX6 sports wants to share those activities with others as well all come together during this period of a new norm. Feel free to share photos or videos and we will share them with our viewers.

