Summerfest 2020 moves to new dates in September 'in the interest of safety and in cooperation with artists'

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest 2020 will move to new dates: September 3-5, 10-12 and 17–19, 2020, officials announced on Monday, March 23. It is being done in the interest of safety and in cooperation with artists — all because of the coronavirus. Officials say the new dates provide the best possible option to deliver the Summerfest experience fans and sponsors have grown to love.

In a news release, Milwaukee World Festival Inc. stated the following:

“We know there will be many questions and we look forward to sharing details with you in the future. All purchases of festival tickets will be honored for the rescheduled September dates. More information about rescheduled performances at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater and BMO Harris Pavilion will follow soon. Please check Summerfest.com frequently for updates. “In compliance with the direction provided by Governor Tony Evers, the Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. offices are currently closed. Should you have any immediate questions, please email info@summerfest.com. “All of us at Summerfest look forward to seeing you in September. Until then, I hope you can take some time to listen to your favorite artists and enjoy the magic of music. Please take care of yourself and one another.”