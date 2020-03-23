× ‘To keep people home and safe,’ deadline extended for vehicle emissions tests in Wisconsin

MADISON — To reduce the need for travel and in-person interactions during the COVID 19 health emergency, Gov. Tony Evers on Monday, March 23 announced an extended deadline for vehicle emissions tests, which are required in southeastern Wisconsin.

“My priority during this crisis is to keep people home and safe,” Gov. Evers said in a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. “I am directing my administration to find any opportunities to cooperate and cut nonessential travel so we can better fight COVID-19.”

According to the release, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) worked together to implement the extension and came to an agreement, which is required under state law.

“This is another opportunity for us to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said in the release. “We are always working to find cooperative ways in state government to better protect the people of Wisconsin.”

“The vehicle inspection and maintenance program will continue to play an important role in reducing emissions from motor vehicles in Southeast Wisconsin and helps ensure we meet our Clean Air Act obligations,” DNR Secretary Preston Cole said in the release. “However, during this public health emergency, it is important that we remain flexible.”

The extension affects vehicles in Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington, and Waukesha counties and makes the following changes:

• Customers who have a routine vehicle registration renewal date after March 12 and require an emission test will have 90 days from their renewal date to complete an emission test and maintain valid registration.

• Customers who obtained a new vehicle registration this year (January 26-March 12) will need to complete an emission test by June 10 to maintain valid registration.

• Customers who apply for, or obtained, new registration after March 12 (when the Governor’s emergency Executive Order took effect) will have 90 days from their date of registration to complete an emission test and maintain valid registration. This gives customers another 45 days to complete the original requirement.