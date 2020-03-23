× UW-Madison postpones spring commencement amid coronavirus concerns

MADISON — The University of Wisconsin-Madison has postponed its Spring commencement ceremony at Camp Randall and the Kohl Center, the UW announced Monday. Graduation celebrations for schools, colleges, departments, and campus organizations will not happen in May either, according to our partners in Madison.

“Of all the decisions we’ve had to make in this extraordinary time, this one has been the most heartbreaking for me,” Chancellor Rebecca Blank wrote in a letter to the Class of 2020. “There is no better event at UW than commencement when we award degrees and celebrate the completion of school for our graduates.”

Blank explained the University held off making the decision to delay the ceremony for as long as it could in hopes that the outlook for later this spring would improve. In light of the latest orders from the state not to hold large gatherings, however, it opted to hold off on all ceremonies.

After working with senior class officers, virtual commencement will be posted online on May 8, the original date for the event, Blank said. No new date for an in-person ceremony has been set, but one is reportedly in the works.

To assure graduating seniors, Blank said:

These are important and necessary steps for the health of our community, but I know they add to the stress and uncertainty you’re feeling. The upheaval we’ve all lived through in the past few weeks has had a particularly deep impact on our graduating seniors. For you, this final semester should be about completing your degree and celebrating your years of hard work with your faculty mentors, classmates, family, and friends.

And, even though students won’t be sliding their tassels to the left side of their mortarboards with the rest of their class, they will still be graduating, Blank assured them, adding that they are arranging to send everyone their diplomas.

“I am immensely proud of every one of you. You are living through the kind of moment that shapes an entire generation, and you’re doing it with grace, resilience, and compassion,” she said.