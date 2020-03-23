× Wisconsin Supreme Court: No jurors needed until May 22 throughout state due to COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Supreme Court issued an order on Sunday, March 22 suspending all jury trials and most in-person court proceedings until May 22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This order means all jurors summoned for jury duty will not have to serve during this time period. They will have been considered to have satisfied their jury duty requirement for four years.

Also of note, the office of the Clerk of Circuit Court in Milwaukee County is reducing office hours to noon to 2 p.m. daily — to accept in-person filings. This begins on Tuesday, March 24.