Children’s Wisconsin collecting donations of personal protective equipment
MILWAUKEE — Children’s Wisconsin starting Tuesday, March 24 is collecting donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) at their Milwaukee campus. This, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Donations can be brought to Children’s Corporate Center (999 N. 92nd St., Milwaukee, WI 53226) from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1-3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Items they will accept include these new and unused items:
-
- Any type of surgical masks
- Any type of N95 respirator masks
- Any type of medical gloves
- Any type of clear, plastic face shields
- Any type of disposable isolation gowns or disposable coveralls
- Any new scrubs or lab coats (including homemade)
- Any hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Any safety glasses or goggles
- Homemade masks (guidelines for making homemade masks will be available soon at chw.org/coronavirus)
If you have any questions about donating PPE items, please email covid19donation@chw.org.
Additionally, Children’s Wisconsin says they are facing a critically low supply of blood in Wisconsin. To find a location to donate near you, visit the Blood Center of Wisconsin website.
