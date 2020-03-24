× Children’s Wisconsin collecting donations of personal protective equipment

MILWAUKEE — Children’s Wisconsin starting Tuesday, March 24 is collecting donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) at their Milwaukee campus. This, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donations can be brought to Children’s Corporate Center (999 N. 92nd St., Milwaukee, WI 53226) from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1-3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Items they will accept include these new and unused items:

Any type of surgical masks Any type of N95 respirator masks Any type of medical gloves Any type of clear, plastic face shields Any type of disposable isolation gowns or disposable coveralls Any new scrubs or lab coats (including homemade) Any hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol Any safety glasses or goggles Homemade masks (guidelines for making homemade masks will be available soon at chw.org/coronavirus )



If you have any questions about donating PPE items, please email covid19donation@chw.org.

Additionally, Children’s Wisconsin says they are facing a critically low supply of blood in Wisconsin. To find a location to donate near you, visit the Blood Center of Wisconsin website.