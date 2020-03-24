Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Children’s Wisconsin collecting donations of personal protective equipment

Posted 6:49 am, March 24, 2020, by , Updated at 06:51AM, March 24, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Children’s Wisconsin starting Tuesday, March 24 is collecting donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) at their Milwaukee campus. This, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donations can be brought to  Children’s Corporate Center (999 N. 92nd St., Milwaukee, WI 53226) from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1-3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Items they will accept include these new and unused items:

    • Any type of surgical masks
    • Any type of N95 respirator masks
    • Any type of medical gloves
    • Any type of clear, plastic face shields
    • Any type of disposable isolation gowns or disposable coveralls
    • Any new scrubs or lab coats (including homemade)
    • Any hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
    • Any safety glasses or goggles
    • Homemade masks (guidelines for making homemade masks will be available soon at chw.org/coronavirus)

If you have any questions about donating PPE items, please email covid19donation@chw.org.

Additionally, Children’s Wisconsin says they are facing a critically low supply of blood in Wisconsin. To find a location to donate near you, visit the Blood Center of Wisconsin website.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.