CVS, Walgreens looking to hire thousands of workers amid COVID-19 outbreak

New York -- These two major pharmacy chains are hiring. CVS and Walgreens have set out to hire thousands of workers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

CVS says it is adding 50,000 full, part- time, and temporary workers -- extending this job offer to furloughed workers from Mariott and Hilton hotel chains.

Walgreens is hoping to add nearly 10,000 new employees.

The two chains are also advertising various benefits for its workers -- including child care, and bonuses for employees working during the pandemic.

This news comes in light of an uptick in lay- offs amid the coronavirus outbreak.