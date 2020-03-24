× Due to COVID-19, all City of Milwaukee playgrounds are now closed

MILWAUKEE — Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, City of Milwaukee playgrounds are now closed.

Officials announced in a news release on Tuesday, March 24 that people should refrain from using playground equipment until further notice. This is to slow the spread of the virus and preserve the health of our community.

Note that the parks themselves will remain open, although we ask that you please continue to maintain social distancing while visiting.