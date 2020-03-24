‘Gives them something different to do:’ Racine-based nonprofit hosting art contest for kids

RACINE — If you’re looking for something to keep your kids busy during the “Stay at Home” order — a Racine-based nonprofit is hosting a contest. You don’t have to leave your house and it will help give back.

Whether your tool of choice is a crayon or marker — the assignment is the same. What does community look like to you?

“It’s a large group of people you trust,” said Nolan Greb.

Nolan, Lexi, and Hunter are working on a project their mom designed.

“We’re all struggling to figure out ways to keep our kids engaged and busy and give them a sense of normalcy” said Jessica Greb, Orchestration Good Founder.

The nonprofit is hosting an art contest for the best community drawing from kids of all ages.

“This gives them something different to do, something outside of school, and also something that can be done safely in their home,” said Greb.

The winners of each age category will get $50 in cash and $50 towards the nonprofit of their choice.

“I feel like we’re all searching for a way to play a role and do our part in something that nobody knows what the outcomes are going to be — and it’s scary for a lot of people.But when we come together as a community, I feel that is strength, and it gives people reassurance that there is still a lot of good out there happening in the world,” said Greb.

An anonymous donor is donating $1 for every drawing submitted.

Anyone under 18 across the country can enter.