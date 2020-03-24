HHS awards Wisconsin $1M+ to boost COVID-19 response

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), announced Tuesday, March 24 that Wisconsin has been awarded just over $1.08 million to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The award will be distributed among 16 Wisconsin health centers with the funding to be used for screening and testing, medical supplies and telehealth needs.

The funding is part of an $8.3 billion emergency funding package signed by President Donald Trump on March 6. The package included $100 million HRSA-funded health centers across the U.S.

For more information about the coronavirus, CLICK HERE.