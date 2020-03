× Homicide investigation: Man found dead inside vehicle on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vehicle on Milwaukee’s south side Monday night, March 23.

According to police, officers responded to the area of 13th and Howard around 6 p.m. for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, they found a 36-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound.

MPD says the homicide division is currently investigating the incident.