'HONK if you miss Happy Hour:' Oshkosh bar owner does what he can to bring smiles to passersby

OSHKOSH — The owner of an Oshkosh bar is doing what he can to bring a few smiles to those passing by his establishment — Barley and Hops Pub and Beer Garden.

Nate Stiefvater and Jessie Schmidt shared video of the measures they are going to — to generate those smiles.

The side of the business reads, “Upcoming events, The apocalypse, Following by Happy Hour.”

On top of that, Stiefvater was outside holding up a sign that read, “HONK if you miss Happy Hour.” Check out the video below.

Stiefvater is selling gift cards for future use — and he is keeping half of that money for the business and half for the bartenders who are out of work right now.

Schmidt tells FOX6 News about Stiefvater, “He is more worried about his employees than himself. And that right there speaks volumes. Couldn’t ask for a more stand up guy for a boss.”

