It’s a girl! Disney’s Animal Kingdom welcomes baby porcupine

Posted 8:27 pm, March 24, 2020, by , Updated at 08:28PM, March 24, 2020

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Disney’s Animal Kingdom has a new addition!

In a news release, Disney officials said although the Walt Disney World is closed, it’s animal care team is still working hard to make sure its animals are well taken care of.

The new baby they’re caring for is a prehensile-tailed porcupine.

The news release said, “The baby, known as a porcupette, was born to mom, Peri, on Feb. 25. If you’ve seen the One Day at Disney documentary on Disney+, you may remember seeing Peri participate in an ultrasound with Disney veterinarian Dr. Natalie. And after a long-awaited arrival, the team is delighted to welcome this cutie to the Disney family.”

Read more on the Disney Parks Blog.

