‘It’s going to be detrimental:’ Questions loom for businesses as ‘Safer at Home’ order takes effect

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) website shows which businesses are deemed nonessential following another statewide order aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus. But FOX6 News found that people still had questions.

“People are ready to go,” said Marion Accola, co-owner of Moorland Road Golf Center. “They want to get outside so badly.”

At Moorland Road Golf Center, there is a quote displayed before you even head in that the most important shot in golf is the next one. But with COVID-19 affecting everyone and everything, that shot could be awhile.

“We’ve made so many changes to our business already just to stay open,” Accola said.

She knows not much will stop golfers on a sunny Wisconsin day, but also knows that something out of her control will; Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide “Safer at Home” order set to begin Wednesday morning, March 25.

“It’s going to be detrimental not only this year, but for years to come,” said Accola.

The order hasn’t been easy for Accola and others to navigate. The golf industry, initially, was not explicitly stated in the order. Later, state officials clarified it to include a restriction on golf courses and driving ranges. Perhaps more clearly stated was that public libraries must close, halting the curbside book service that got library staff up and moving in Wauwatosa.

“It’s a safe way to do it,” said health care worker Jennifer Esser, who used the Wauwatosa Public Library‘s curbside service. “You don’t have to touch or interact with anybody.”

Esser is accustomed to decisions like that as a health care worker, especially as of late, and on her final visit to the library before it was set to close, she left one thing up to the librarian.

“She picked it out, Kristen Hannah, ‘The Nightingale,'” Esser said. “She must have thought was a good one. I’m noticing now this is really large, so this is going to last me a while.”

It may be a while before that next swing on the course. Businesses hope it will come sooner rather than later.

“It’s a very stressful time for everybody, and this is their one outlet that’s, unfortunately, going to be taken away,” said Accola.

The WEDC website also has links for businesses with questions. For the golf industry, workers want to know: OK, we have to shut down, but what about maintaining our facilities?

The WEDC is handling all of those questions for all industries affected by the order that takes effect Wednesday.