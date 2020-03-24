× Kenosha County health officials issue reminder on state COVID-19 testing guidelines

KENOSHA COUNTY — Interested in getting tested for the coronavirus? Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services established state guidelines for testing, and officials with the Kenosha County Division of Health on Tuesday, March 24 re-released those guidelines as a reminder for residents.

Under guidelines from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, you will be given priority for testing if you fall into Tier 1 and Tier 2.

Tier One:

The patient is critically ill and receiving ICU level care with unexplained viral pneumonia or respiratory failure

The patient is hospitalized (non-ICU) with fever or signs and symptoms of lower respiratory tract illness (cough, shortness of

breath)

The patient has had known exposure to a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 patient

Tier Two:

Hospitalized (non-ICU) patients and long-term care residents with unexplained fever AND signs/symptoms of a lower respiratory tract illness

Health care workers with unexplained fever AND signs/symptoms of a lower respiratory tract illness, regardless of hospitalization

You will not be given priority if you fall into Tier 3 and Tier 4.

Tier Three:

The patient is in an outpatient setting and meets the criteria for influenza testing. This includes individuals with co-morbid conditions including diabetes, COPD, congestive heart failure, age >50, immunocompromised hosts among others

Health care workers with mild upper respiratory symptoms (rhinorrhea, congestion, sore throat) without fever

Tier Four:

Other patients, as directed by public health or infection control authorities (e.g. community surveillance or public health investigations)

These patients will not be tested:

Patients without symptoms

Patients with mild upper respiratory symptoms only who are not health care workers