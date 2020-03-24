List: Consider giving the gift of life at a local blood center
MILWAUKEE — With the coronavirus pandemic in full swing, it is more important than ever to consider a donation of blood. Hospitals have a critical need for blood at this time — and a little bit of time on your part can go a long way in this trying time.
List of blood donation centers (alphabetical order)
American Red Cross donation locations
- You could save the lives of as many as three people with a single visit. Make an appointment today.
Versiti blood donation locations
- Find a donation center near you and make an appointment to donate.
- Make a financial gift to Versiti