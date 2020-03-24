LIVE: Daily White House briefing on the coronavirus pandemic
Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

List: Consider giving the gift of life at a local blood center

Posted 3:12 pm, March 24, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — With the coronavirus pandemic in full swing, it is more important than ever to consider a donation of blood. Hospitals have a critical need for blood at this time — and a little bit of time on your part can go a long way in this trying time.

List of blood donation centers (alphabetical order)

American Red Cross donation locations

  • You could save the lives of as many as three people with a single visit. Make an appointment today.

Versiti blood donation locations

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.