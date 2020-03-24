× Packers re-sign veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have re-signed tight end Marcedes Lewis. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Tuesday, March 24.

Lewis spent the last two seasons with the Packers, appearing in all 32 regular-season games with 15 starts and 18 receptions for 195 yards (10.8 average) and a touchdown. He also started both postseason contests for Green Bay last season.

BIG DOG!

BIG DOG!

BIG DOG! pic.twitter.com/ycWmrrEaYO — Green Bay Packers (@packers) March 24, 2020

Lewis has played in 202 regular-season games since entering the NFL in 2006, the second-most among tight ends over that span behind only Jason Witten (208).

Lewis spent the first 12 seasons of his career with the Jaguars after being selected in the first round by Jacksonville in 2006 out of UCLA.