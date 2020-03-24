× Report: Packers to sign wide receiver Devin Funchess

GREEN BAY — WLUK in Green Bay on Tuesday, March 24 learned the Green Bay Packers and wide receiver Devin Funchess agreed on a deal to bring the five-year pro to Green Bay.

Funchess was originally the second-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2015. After four years in Carolina, Funchess signed a one-year/$10 million deal with the Colts last season. However, he missed nearly all of last season with the Colts after landing on injured reserve with a broken collarbone in Week 2, totaling just 32 yards on three receptions and five targets.

Before the Colts, Funchess played four seasons with the Carolina Panthers and experienced varying success. A tight end during his college career at Michigan, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Funchess was drafted as a big-body wide receiver in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft.

His best season came in 2017, when he hauled in 63 of 111 targets for 840 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

He becomes the Packers’ third off-season acquisition in 2020 following ILB Christian Kirksley and OL Rick Wagner.