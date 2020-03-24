× ‘Symbol of unity:’ Milwaukee buildings to shine in red, white, and blue amid COVID-19 pandemic

MILWAUKEE — Amid the health and financial challenges that face communities near and far as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, officials with Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 encouraged officials with buildings and landmarks throughout the city to illuminate their facades with red, white, and blue lighting.

According to a news release, beginning Tuesday evening, March 24, U.S. Bank Center, Northwestern Mutual, The Gas Light Building, 833 East Michigan, The Pfister Hotel, and the M-K-E letters at General Mitchell International Airport will be lit in red, white, and blue in tribute to the resiliency of the nation. The Milwaukee County Historical Society will be lit starting Friday. Additional buildings and landmarks throughout the city are encouraged to join in solidarity by adding their own lighted displays of hope.

The buildings will remain lit through March 31.

“Now is the time for our community and nation to come together,” said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 in the release. “Already there’s been a tremendous outpouring of support for businesses, employees, artists and musicians, and we remain committed to furthering this goodwill and generosity. Our lighted skyline is yet another symbol of the unity and hopefulness taking place.”