Briggs & Stratton officials ‘investigating a confirmed case of COVID-19’
WAUWATOSA — A spokesman with Briggs & Stratton in Wauwatosa said Wednesday, March 25 “we are in the process of investigating a confirmed case of COVID-19 in conjunction with local health officials.”
The spokesman said it appears the employee had some level of contact with a small number of other employees, and the patient was working with the health department to take the necessary precautions, including self-quarantine.
All employees at the facility on Burleigh Road were asked to vacate, and stay home for the remainder of the week “until we know more.”
The spokesman noted this is not being mandated by the health department, but Briggs & Stratton officials chose to take this action to be proactive and to thoroughly clean the facility to ensure a safe environment if and when employees return.
