City of Racine modifies bus service to limit COVID-19 spread

RACINE — The City of Racine, effective Thursday morning, March 26, will change procedures for its RYDE public transit system.

Passengers will be required to board from the rear doors of the bus to help maintain social distancing between passengers and bus drivers.

“In this time of crisis, we have to take the health of our community seriously. We have heard from our bus drivers and their family members, as well as bus riders that they are worried about maintaining social distancing on the bus,” said Mayor Cory Mason. “Today, we are announcing a series of changes that help protect public health, while maintaining this vital service that allows community members to get to the doctor and the grocery store.”

Additional measures that take effect on Thursday include:

Fares to ride the bus are waived until April 20 th

No more than 15 people at a time will be allowed on a bus

Persons with mobility impairments or devices will still be able to board at the front bus door

Buses will continue to be disinfected daily

Require the use of social distancing while on the bus

Remind passengers to only use the bus when necessary, and cover their mouths when they cough or sneeze

“We’re doing what we can to assure our riders’ health, but the safest route is to just stay home,” said RYDE General Manager Willie McDonald.

The aforementioned orders will remain in effect until at least April 20, 2020.