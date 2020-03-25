‘Coronavirus party’ in Kentucky results in 1 testing positive: ‘Makes me mad’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Kentucky announced 39 new cases of coronavirus in the state on Tuesday, March 24 -- including one young person who attended a "coronavirus party."

Held to flout the social distancing guidelines recommended by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear issued the following statement:

"We have a positive case today from someone who attended a coronavirus party. And this is the part where I, the person that tells everybody to be calm, have to remain calm myself. Because anyone who goes to something like this may think that they are indestructible, but it's someone else's loved one that they are going to hurt. We are battling for the health and even the lives of our parents and our grandparents. And don't be so callous as to intentionally go to something and expose yourself to something that can kill other people. We ought to be much better than that. And folks, we all owe each other a duty. We all owe each other a duty to protect each other. And we simply can't have folks that are doing things like this. So this one that I hope I never have to report on again. This is something that no one should be doing across the commonwealth. And my job in these press conferences is to talk to you about how we're gonna get through it, and we are, and that we're gonna do everything we can to protect the lives of those around us. But this is one that makes me mad. And it should make you mad. Ultimately, the power of forgiveness, we get through this. We should forgive that person, but no more of these anywhere, statewide, ever, for any reason."

Kentucky's governor issued an order Wednesday, March 25 that will require all non-essential businesses to close.

Gov. Beshear says the state has 163 confirmed cases of coronavirus and that four people have recovered.