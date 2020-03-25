Dog sprains his tail from ‘excessive wagging’, excited his family is home due to virus pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESSEX, UK -- Most people are not happy about self isolation but one man's best friend is certainly having a field day.

This is Rolo. The spread of coronavirus recently caused his owner Emma, and her family, to all work from home -- something Rolo was not too mad about.

Thanks for everyone’s concern, im sure he will be back wagging like this in no time 😊 pic.twitter.com/xyt3qR9KjI — Emma smith (@Emmasmith77xx) March 21, 2020

Emma says Rolo was so happy to have everyone around the little guy couldn't stop wagging his tail.

He wagged it so much, he wound up spraining it.

After taking Rolo to the vet, Emma says he was diagnosed with "happy tail syndrome."

It's a very real kind of injury, making it hard for the tail to lift up, but still moving from side to side.

Rolo is now resting up his tail, but continuing to get all the love and undivided attention from his family.