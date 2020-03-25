× FOX Sports Wisconsin to re-air Brewers’ 2019 season opener on Thursday

MILWAUKEE — FOX Sports Wisconsin on Thursday, March 26 will celebrate what would have been Opening Day 2020 by re-airing the Brewers’ 2019 season opener against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The game will re-air three times on FOX Sports Wisconsin — first at noon, again at 3 p.m. and again 7 p.m.

FOX Sports Wisconsin will re-air three additional games from the 2019 season this month. At 7 p.m. Friday, March 27 and 3 p.m. Saturday, March 28, the network will show the win over the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 7.

On Saturday at noon, the network will re-air the Crew’s victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates from Aug. 7 which featured Keston Hiura’s first multi-homer game.

In addition, the network will re-air the Brewers’ 14-inning victory over the Washington Nationals from Aug. 17 in which the team tied the franchise record with seven home runs.

Two of the seven were hit by Yelich, his 40th and 41st of the season, as he became the 19thplayer in Major League Baseball history at the time to record a 40-homer, 20-steal campaign.

To recognize the Crew’s marathon win, the game will air consecutively from 6 p.m. on Monday, March 30 through 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31.