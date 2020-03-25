× Froedtert & MCW accepting equipment donations for staff, patients and visitors

MILWAUKEE — Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network is now accepting donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) and health care supplies for staff, patients and visitors.

Health care supplies being requested by the health network include:

Masks — As the CDC has revised its acceptable mask guidelines for the prevention of infection, they are accepting both N95 respirator and ear-loop surgical masks. These masks can also be sometimes used in the construction industry. The network will accept any new and unused masks from construction sites.

Eye Protection — Similarly, any clean eye protection is also being accepted. This includes goggles and safety glasses from other industries that may have slowed due to social distancing.

Hand Sanitizer — Per CDC guidelines, the network can only accept sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Hand Sewn Masks — Hand sewn masks that follow the instructions provided by Mount Mary University will be accepted. CLICK HERE for instructions.

Other — If you know of a manufacturer looking to support health care providers, or have other donations to consider, email purchasingassistant@froedtert.com .

Drop-offs will be accepted by Froedtert & MCW health network volunteers at two locations, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Wednesday, March 25.

Menomonee Falls location

Integrated Service Center

N86 W12999 Nightingale Way

Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

Wauwatosa location

10000 W. Bluemound Rd.

Wauwatosa, WI 53226

To protect patients, staff and donors, no donations can be accepted at any of the Froedtert & MCW hospitals or health centers.