Grandfather meets newborn grandson for the first time through a window

MEATH, Ireland -- In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, one family is showing the world a heartwarming side to social distancing.

Making sure not to take any risks, this grandfather kept a safe distance between him and his newborn grandson.

 

The adorable pair meeting for the first time through glass.

The video shows baby Faolán with his dad, as his grandpa lovingly says hello from the other side of a window.

Faolán's mom capturing the moment on camera.

His aunt then posting the pic to Twitter saying, "Three generations of social distancing as my dad meets his grandson for the first time."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues urging folks everywhere to keep six feet of separation from others as COVID-19 continues to spread.

