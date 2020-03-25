× Milwaukee police called to oversee food distribution near 31st and Teutonia

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police were called to help with a mobile food pantry Wednesday, March 25.

The Milwaukee Islamic Dawah Center hosted the food distribution near 31st Street and Teutonia Avenue.

Police said they were called to oversee the distribution. They added organizers wanted to be prepared in case there was a rush, or any disagreements that might escalate.

Despite police being called, it appeared everything went smoothly.