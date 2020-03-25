LIVE: White House daily briefing on the coronavirus pandemic
Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Milwaukee police called to oversee food distribution near 31st and Teutonia

Posted 5:29 pm, March 25, 2020, by
Milwaukee police called to oversee food distribution near 31st and Teutonia

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police were called to help with a mobile food pantry Wednesday, March 25.

The Milwaukee Islamic Dawah Center hosted the food distribution near 31st Street and Teutonia Avenue.

Police said they were called to oversee the distribution. They added organizers wanted to be prepared in case there was a rush, or any disagreements that might escalate.

Despite police being called, it appeared everything went smoothly.

Milwaukee police called to oversee food distribution near 31st and Teutonia

Milwaukee police called to oversee food distribution near 31st and Teutonia

Milwaukee police called to oversee food distribution near 31st and Teutonia

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.