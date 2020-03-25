Milwaukee police seek suspect wanted for burglary near 35th and Lisbon

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have asked for public assistance identifying and locating a suspect wanted for a burglary that happened near 35th and Lisbon on Monday.

Police say the suspect broke in to and took items from a business around 10:30 p.m. Monday night, March 23.

The suspect is described as an African-American male with a medium build and a beard. He was seen wearing a light-colored jacket with a dark, hooded sweatshirt underneath, dark pants and a dark hat. He also had a light-colored duffel bag-style backpack with dark trim.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360, or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.