Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Milwaukee police seek suspect wanted for burglary near 35th and Lisbon

Posted 7:24 pm, March 25, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have asked for public assistance identifying and locating a suspect wanted for a burglary that happened near 35th and Lisbon on Monday.

Police say the suspect broke in to and took items from a business around 10:30 p.m. Monday night, March 23.

The suspect is described as an African-American male with a medium build and a beard. He was seen wearing a light-colored jacket with a dark, hooded sweatshirt underneath, dark pants and a dark hat. He also had a light-colored duffel bag-style backpack with dark trim.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360, or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.