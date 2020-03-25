MPS superintendent: All schools closed ‘until further notice’ due to COVID-19 pandemic

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent Keith Posley on Wednesday, March 25 announced all schools will be closed “until further notice” as a result of the coronavirus.

Previously, the schools were closed through April 13.

Below is the superintendent’s message to families:

Dear MPS Families,

As districts around the state and across the country continue to grapple with an unprecedented challenge to public health and education, Milwaukee Public Schools is committed to supporting our students and families during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett issued statewide and local “safer at home” orders yesterday. Wisconsin residents are asked to stay at home until April 24, 2020, per the governor’s order. Individuals are allowed to go out in public only for essential needs including food, medication, and health care, and to attend work in identified essential services such as health care and public safety.

All MPS schools will remain closed until further notice. During this time, we encourage you to help your child keep learning at home. Visit the MPS Online Resources page to find a number of educational websites with free access for families.

MPS will continue to distribute grade-level enrichment materials and breakfasts and lunches for students at 20 Stop, Grab, and Go sites, Monday through Friday from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. View a list of locations from our COVID-19 Updates page.

If you need to locate food, health care, or other assistance, contact Impact 2-1-1 to speak to a community resource specialist or to access an online directory of community resources.

We urge you to follow the safer at home guideline issued by the state; read the complete Safer at Home Order from the State of Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Please continue to keep yourself and your family safe by washing hands often, sanitizing your home, and practice social distancing by staying 6 feet or more away from others.

Milwaukee Public Schools will continue to closely monitor the pandemic and provide updates as necessary.

Thank you for your cooperation and support.