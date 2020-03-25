LIVE: White House daily briefing on the coronavirus pandemic
Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Officials: Car strikes ambulance in Pewaukee pursuit, driver arrested

Posted 5:27 pm, March 25, 2020, by
Waukesha County Sheriff's Department

Waukesha County Sheriff's Department

PEWAUKEE — The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a short pursuit of a suspect Wednesday, March 25 around 11:20 a.m. in Pewaukee.

Authorities say the suspect fled on eastbound I-94 near Meadowbrook Road before striking the back of a Pewaukee Fire Department ambulance. The ambulance had two employees and no patients on board.

After striking the ambulance, officials say the suspect also hit a chain-link fence on the south side of I-94 and the driver took off on foot. The driver, a 20-year-old man, was taken into custody and a passenger, a 19-year-old woman was taken to the hospital for injuries. Two other passengers in the suspect vehicle — a 19-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, were also taken into custody and later released.

Eastbound I-94 was partially shut down for approximately one hour as a result of the incident.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.