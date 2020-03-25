× Officials: Car strikes ambulance in Pewaukee pursuit, driver arrested

PEWAUKEE — The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a short pursuit of a suspect Wednesday, March 25 around 11:20 a.m. in Pewaukee.

Authorities say the suspect fled on eastbound I-94 near Meadowbrook Road before striking the back of a Pewaukee Fire Department ambulance. The ambulance had two employees and no patients on board.

After striking the ambulance, officials say the suspect also hit a chain-link fence on the south side of I-94 and the driver took off on foot. The driver, a 20-year-old man, was taken into custody and a passenger, a 19-year-old woman was taken to the hospital for injuries. Two other passengers in the suspect vehicle — a 19-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, were also taken into custody and later released.

Eastbound I-94 was partially shut down for approximately one hour as a result of the incident.