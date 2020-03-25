Open Record Special Edition: Open or closed?

MILWAUKEE — Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.

In this special edition of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Amanda St. Hilaire and Bryan Polcyn dig into Governor Evers’ statewide ‘Safer at Home’ order that started today (March 25). It’s an order aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19. As businesses try to figure out if they’re essential or not, they’re learning it’s not an easy road to navigate. St. Hilaire and Polcyn bring in FOX6’s Suzanne Spencer who spoke to several businesses working through this difficult process of understanding who is essential versus non-essential and what it means for their bottom line.

